Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

How insurance training is addressing the skills gap across Africa

By David Njaaga | Nov. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Dr Ben Kajwang, Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, whose work in professional training and insurance education has earned him national and international recognition.

Africa's insurance industry faces a shortage of skilled professionals that threatens its growth and creates demand for stronger training and professional development.

The sector depends on trained practitioners to assess risks, manage insurance claims, advise policyholders and develop products that respond to changing market needs. Weak professional capacity can affect service delivery, governance and public confidence in insurance.

The growth of insurance markets across the continent has also increased the need for specialised skills in underwriting, risk management, actuarial practice and pension administration. Building this expertise is part of efforts to strengthen the industry's ability to serve businesses and individuals.

Against this backdrop, professional training has become an important part of developing the workforce needed to support the sector. More than 5,500 insurance professionals and 8,500 pension trustees have received training aimed at strengthening expertise and improving professional capacity.

One of the institutions responding to this demand is the College of Insurance in Kenya, whose training programmes have reached practitioners in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and the wider Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region.

The institution's Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ben Kajwang, has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award organised by Project 100, becoming the first Kenyan CEO to receive the honour, according to the announcement.

The award recognises leadership in corporate governance, education and social impact. Kajwang's work in insurance education and professional development forms part of his wider contribution to the sector, which has also earned him recognition in Kenya and across the region.

He was named a National Hero by President William Ruto during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026, at Uasin Gishu State Lodge. He was listed as Hero No. 186 among 264 honourees under the category of Scholarship, Professionalism and Research.

The government recognised his contribution to the advancement of the insurance sector in Kenya and across Africa, a field in which he has held leadership positions beyond the College of Insurance.

Kajwang served as president of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) from 2022 to 2023 and chaired the Association of Insurance Trainers and Educators in Africa between 2014 and 2022. These roles placed him within regional efforts to advance insurance education and professional standards.

He continues to serve in several industry bodies, including as a council member of the Africa Re Foundation and a board member of the AIO Foundation.

He is also on the executive board of the Organisation of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), where he chairs the Human Resource Committee, and chairs the Technical Committee at Kenya's Policyholders Compensation Fund.

His work at the College has also involved developing facilities to support the insurance industry. The institution spearheaded the development of the Edge Hotel and Convention Centre, a five-star facility that hosted the 48th African Insurance Organisation Conference.

Beyond institutional and industry leadership, Kajwang has contributed to professional knowledge through research and publications.

He has authored nine books and more than 70 academic papers covering insurance and related professional fields.

His academic background includes a PhD in Strategic Management, while his professional qualifications include Chartered Insurer (ACII) accreditation in the United Kingdom, Fellowships at the Insurance Institute of Uganda and the Insurance Institute of Kenya, an Associate qualification from the Institute of Risk Management and Certified Pensions Trainer status.

In July 2026, he received the Bobea Leadership Award for governance and leadership, preceding his National Hero recognition and the latest international award. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Insurance Training College of Insurance, African Insurance Industry Insurance Professionals
.

Latest Stories

NTSA boss summoned over failure to reopen Embakasi Shuttle's portal
NTSA boss summoned over failure to reopen Embakasi Shuttle's portal
National
By Nancy Gitonga
16 mins ago
KRA hits Sh1 trillion revenue mark a month ahead of schedule
National
By Wanjiku Kariuki
25 mins ago
YellowBet welcomes football legend Emmanuel Eboue as new brand ambassador
Branding Voice
By Yellow Bet
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Women stranded overnight after paying to meet President Ruto
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
Women stranded overnight after paying to meet President Ruto
In Trump's shoes: How US midterm elections offer stark warning for Ruto
By Peter Theuri 7 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How US midterm elections offer stark warning for Ruto
From village boy who almost missed school to helping poor students get education
By Phares Mutembei 2 days ago
From village boy who almost missed school to helping poor students get education
From Babu Owino to Karauri and Sakaja: How battle for Nairobi is exposing cracks in opposition unity
By Juliet Omelo 2 days ago
From Babu Owino to Karauri and Sakaja: How battle for Nairobi is exposing cracks in opposition unity
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved