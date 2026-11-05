How insurance training is addressing the skills gap across Africa

Audio By Vocalize

Dr Ben Kajwang, Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, whose work in professional training and insurance education has earned him national and international recognition.

Africa's insurance industry faces a shortage of skilled professionals that threatens its growth and creates demand for stronger training and professional development.

The sector depends on trained practitioners to assess risks, manage insurance claims, advise policyholders and develop products that respond to changing market needs. Weak professional capacity can affect service delivery, governance and public confidence in insurance.

The growth of insurance markets across the continent has also increased the need for specialised skills in underwriting, risk management, actuarial practice and pension administration. Building this expertise is part of efforts to strengthen the industry's ability to serve businesses and individuals.

Against this backdrop, professional training has become an important part of developing the workforce needed to support the sector. More than 5,500 insurance professionals and 8,500 pension trustees have received training aimed at strengthening expertise and improving professional capacity.

One of the institutions responding to this demand is the College of Insurance in Kenya, whose training programmes have reached practitioners in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and the wider Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region.

The institution's Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ben Kajwang, has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award organised by Project 100, becoming the first Kenyan CEO to receive the honour, according to the announcement.

The award recognises leadership in corporate governance, education and social impact. Kajwang's work in insurance education and professional development forms part of his wider contribution to the sector, which has also earned him recognition in Kenya and across the region.

He was named a National Hero by President William Ruto during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026, at Uasin Gishu State Lodge. He was listed as Hero No. 186 among 264 honourees under the category of Scholarship, Professionalism and Research.

The government recognised his contribution to the advancement of the insurance sector in Kenya and across Africa, a field in which he has held leadership positions beyond the College of Insurance.

Kajwang served as president of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) from 2022 to 2023 and chaired the Association of Insurance Trainers and Educators in Africa between 2014 and 2022. These roles placed him within regional efforts to advance insurance education and professional standards.

He continues to serve in several industry bodies, including as a council member of the Africa Re Foundation and a board member of the AIO Foundation.

He is also on the executive board of the Organisation of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), where he chairs the Human Resource Committee, and chairs the Technical Committee at Kenya's Policyholders Compensation Fund.

His work at the College has also involved developing facilities to support the insurance industry. The institution spearheaded the development of the Edge Hotel and Convention Centre, a five-star facility that hosted the 48th African Insurance Organisation Conference.

Beyond institutional and industry leadership, Kajwang has contributed to professional knowledge through research and publications.

He has authored nine books and more than 70 academic papers covering insurance and related professional fields.

His academic background includes a PhD in Strategic Management, while his professional qualifications include Chartered Insurer (ACII) accreditation in the United Kingdom, Fellowships at the Insurance Institute of Uganda and the Insurance Institute of Kenya, an Associate qualification from the Institute of Risk Management and Certified Pensions Trainer status.

In July 2026, he received the Bobea Leadership Award for governance and leadership, preceding his National Hero recognition and the latest international award.