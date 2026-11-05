Former PS Esther Koimett appointed Lake Turkana Wind Power chairperson

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Former Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett.

Former Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett has been appointed chairperson of Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP), taking over leadership of a company that operates Kenya’s largest wind farm.

Koimett replaces acting chairman Willy Irei following a recruitment process that began in March this year, the company announced.

She will oversee the 310-megawatt (MW) wind farm, which supplies electricity to Kenya’s national grid through 365 wind turbines installed in Loiyangalani Ward, Marsabit County.

“Ms Koimett brings over 35 years of experience across the public and private sectors, with a track record of designing and delivering commercial transactions and reform programmes,” said LTWP company secretary Conrad Nyukuri.

During her time in government, Koimett helped develop the regulatory framework that opened Kenya’s energy sector to private investment.

She also oversaw the initial public offering (IPO) of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), which enabled the public to acquire shares in the power producer.

She also oversaw the Safaricom IPO and served in various capacities covering investment promotion, privatisation, public enterprise reforms and policy development.

“Ms Koimett is currently active in corporate governance and leadership roles across several leading organisations, bringing her vast investment and public policy expertise to their boards,” Nyukuri added.

She currently chairs M-Pesa Holdings Company Limited and AAR Insurance Kenya Limited. She is also a non-executive director of Car & General (Kenya) PLC and Kenya Airways PLC, where she previously represented the Kenyan government on the board.

Koimett has held several senior government positions, including Principal Secretary in the State Department for Transport from 2018 before moving to the Ministry of ICT in 2020, where she served in the Broadcasting and Telecommunications State Department until 2022.

Before her appointment as Principal Secretary, she served as Investment Secretary and Director-General for Public Investments and Portfolio Management at the National Treasury, a position she held for 13 years.

She also served as managing director of Kenya Post Office Savings Bank, commonly known as Postbank, and held a Principal Secretary position in the former Ministry of Tourism and Information.

Her earlier assignments included serving as a financial analyst and later deputy coordinator in the Executive Secretariat and Technical Unit of the Parastatal Reform Programme Committee.

Koimett began her public service career in 1979 as a loans officer at the Kenya Tourist Development Corporation before moving into other government roles.

She is the eldest daughter of the late veteran politician Nicholas Biwott, who died on July 11, 2017.

Biwott served in several Cabinet positions under former President Daniel arap Moi, including Energy and Regional Development, and was among the influential figures in the Moi administration.