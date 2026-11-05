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Coffee farmers earn Sh870 million at weekly auction

By Kiprono Kurgat | Nov. 5, 2026
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Coffee farmers earned Sh870 million at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) after 18,338 bags, weighing 1,131,513 kilograms, were traded.

The sale marked a decrease in both earnings and volumes compared to last week, when the exchange netted Sh1.01 billion from the sale of 21,636 bags weighing 1,333,429 kilograms.

The overall average price was USD 295.90 (Sh38,449) per 50kg bag, ranging from USD 48.00 (Sh6,236) to USD 387.00 (Sh50,259).

 On the marketing agents, New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union PLC (New KPCU) marketed 2,049 bags weighing 126,442 kg, achieving an average price of USD 251.77(Sh 32,714) per 50kg bag and a total portfolio value of USD 636,678.62 (Sh 82.73 million)

Other leading marketing agents who participated in the auction are Alliance Berries Limited, with 3,267 bags weighing 202,482 kg, at an average price of USD 292.79 (Sh38,045) per 50kg bag.

Mt Elgon Coffee Marketing Agency with 2,536 bags weighing 155,138 kg, at an average price of USD 316.70(Sh41,152) per 50kg bag.

Coffee Estate Bourgeoisie Brokers Limited traded 1,709 bags, weighing 106,411 kg, at an average price of USD 283.44 (Sh 36,830) per 50kg bag.

Kirinyaga Slopes Coffee Brokerage Company Ltd traded 1,623 bags weighing 99,439 kg, at an average price of USD 331.07 (Sh 42,996) per 50kg bag.

On the buying side, Ibero Kenya led the market with 3,773 bags, followed by Kenyacof Limited with 3,554 bags. Other major buyers include, Louis Dreyfus Company with 2,785 bags, C. Dorman SEZ Ltd traded 2,019 bags while Global Mark Foods Ltd sold 1,487 bags.

On Grade performance, Grade AB recorded the highest traded volume at 8,268 bags, averaging USD 319.07 (Sh41,437)per 50kg bag.

AA grade commanded the highest average price of USD 334.28(Sh 43,412) per 50kg bag, with 3,860 bags traded.

Other grades recorded the following volumes and average prices, C: 2,193 bags USD 284.56 per 50kg bag, T: 430 bags USD 184.00 per 50kg bag, UG2 172 bags USD 101.18 per 50kg bag, UG1 293 bags USD 218.29 per 50kg bag, TT 476 bags USD 264.62 per 50kg bag. Other grades are PB 805 bags USD 312.12 per 50kg bag, MH 1,371 bags USD 205.02 per 50kg bag and ML 251 bags USD 70.88 per 50kg bag

The auction recorded a highest individual price of USD 387.00 (Sh 50,259) per 50kg bag, reflecting the premium value that quality Kenyan coffee continues to command.

NCE Chief Executive Officer Lisper Ndung’u said the auction continued to provide growers with an opportunity to secure competitive prices.

She noted that buyers were increasingly interested in quality coffee and were visiting farmers through their respective factories to assess the produce and establish closer links with growers.

“The buyers at the auction are interested in the quality coffee, with the majority opting to visit the farmers through their respective factories,” said Ndung’u.

Coffee Board of Kenya Chairman Henry Kinyua urged farmers to increase production and expand their coffee holdings to improve earnings from the sector.        

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Related Topics

Coffee Prices Coffee Auction Nairobi Coffee Exchange Coffee Farmers
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