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Kenya targets 16.8 per cent growth in UK tourist arrivals

By Wilberforce Okwiri | Nov. 4, 2026
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Tourists in Mombasa. Europe remains Kenya’s second-largest source market after Africa. [File, Standard]

Kenya is targeting a 16.8 per cent increase in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom by the close of 2026, as it steps up efforts to convert growing interest in the destination into actual bookings through strategic engagements at WTM London 2026.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, said the country is leveraging the global travel trade platform to strengthen partnerships, expand market visibility and drive tourism business across the UK and wider European market.

“Our pitch is that Kenya offers much more than the iconic safari experience. Visitors can combine wildlife, coast, culture and adventure in one destination. We are also bringing lesser-known destinations into the spotlight to encourage travellers to explore more of Kenya,” said Ms Chepkemei.

She spoke at the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where Kenya is represented by over 40 tourism trade partners showcasing the country's diverse tourism attractions and experiences.

Europe remains Kenya’s second-largest source market after Africa, accounting for 28.67 per cent of international arrivals, with 691,194 visitors recorded in 2025. Kenya is targeting 199,645 visitors from the UK this year, up from 170,936 in 2025, representing projected growth of 16.8 per cent.

Ms Chepkemei said Kenya was positioning itself as a year-round destination, offering a diverse range of experiences spanning wildlife safaris, pristine beaches, culture, adventure, wellness, conservation and authentic community experiences.

Beyond the exhibition, she said Kenya was intensifying targeted digital campaigns, airline partnerships, travel trade engagements and competitive tourism packages to address traveller considerations around affordability, safety perceptions and sustainability.

The strategy is aimed at attracting first-time and repeat visitors, strengthening Kenya’s competitiveness in the UK and wider European markets, and translating destination interest into increased bookings and visitor numbers.

Speaking at the exhibition, Talago Tours Managing Director Martin Njagi said WTM provided Kenya with an important platform to reposition its diverse tourism products and strengthen its appeal to the European market.

He noted that the exhibition had, over the years, played a significant role in elevating Kenya’s travel industry, creating opportunities for stronger trade partnerships and attracting more European visitors to the country.

True Adventure Sales and Planning Director, Kathryn Hardman, said Kenya had established a strong niche in adventure and wildlife tourism, making it an attractive destination for European travellers.

She said the country had considerable potential for further growth, supported by ongoing initiatives to enhance tourism products, diversify experiences and improve accessibility to the destination. 

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Related Topics

UK Tourist Arrivals KTB CEO June Chepkemei World Travel Market Kenya Tourism Industry
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