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Kenya tourism records growth despite faces infrastructure gaps

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 5, 2026
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Tourism PS Julius Bitok, KTB CEO June Chepkemei and Tatler Africa Managing Director Bonita Mutoni during signing of a three-year partnership positioning Kenya at the centre of Africa’s travel ecosystem on September 9, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard].

Kenya’s tourism sector is recording strong growth but remains below its potential, with the country now seeking to diversify its attractions, improve infrastructure and increase earnings from the industry, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) chief executive June Chepkemei has said.

Speaking ahead of the 16th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo, Chepkemei said Kenya recorded about 2.7 million international tourist arrivals and 5.2 million domestic tourists, translating to nearly eight million visitors annually.

She said international arrivals had grown by about nine per cent, outperforming the global tourism growth rate of four per cent and Africa’s eight per cent.

“Definitely we can do better,” Chepkemei said, acknowledging that Kenya was still “punching below our weight” despite the positive growth.

Tourism earnings currently stand at about Sh500 billion, according to figures reported by the Central Bank of Kenya, with the country targeting to double the amount to Sh1 trillion. Chepkemei said the KTB is also working towards increasing international arrivals to 5.5 million by June 2028.

The Magical Kenya Travel Expo, she explained, provides a business-to-business platform where travel operators, hotels, airlines and international buyers meet to establish partnerships and package Kenyan tourism experiences for visitors.

While traditional beach and safari tourism remain Kenya’s “bread and butter”, Chepkemei said KTB was increasingly promoting lesser-known destinations such as the Chalbi Desert in an effort to broaden the country's tourism offering.

However, she acknowledged that marketing alone was not enough to transform emerging destinations into competitive tourism products.

“We've agreed that we are moving away from just marketing to actual conversion and fulfillment,” she said, noting that KTB was working with tour operators to develop and package experiences in destinations such as Chalbi.

She said infrastructure remained critical, particularly in remote tourism destinations where poor roads, limited air access, water and accommodation facilities continue to constrain investment.

“For the longest time, we've struggled with infrastructure to that part of the country. It had never been prioritised,” she said, adding that road and air connectivity in northern Kenya was now receiving greater attention.

Chepkemei said government’s role was to provide enabling infrastructure while the private sector develops hotels and other tourism facilities. She pointed to planned infrastructure improvements, including road networks and airport expansion, as important in opening up new tourism circuits.

The KTB boss also highlighted the potential of business, sports, shopping and conference tourism to supplement traditional wildlife and beach tourism. She noted that 40 per cent of international arrivals come from Africa, with many visitors travelling to Kenya for shopping, education, healthcare and entertainment.

She cited the Sarit Centre as Kenya’s leading tourist attraction, underscoring the changing nature of tourism beyond conventional safari destinations.

Digital marketing and influencers are also becoming increasingly important. Chepkemei said KTB works with both international and Kenyan influencers to promote the country, while familiarisation trips allow content creators and travel industry players to experience destinations before promoting them.

“We have a room to improve and do more,” she said, acknowledging that Kenya could make greater use of local influencers and global Kenyan personalities to market the country.

Another emerging priority is ensuring local communities benefit more directly from tourism. Chepkemei said communities should move beyond earning from basic tourism activities and develop authentic experiences that encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more.

“This requires a bit of training and building the capacity of the local communities to earn more,” she said.

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Kenya Tourism Board KTB CEO June Chepkemei Kenya Tourism Potential Kenya Tourism Sector
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