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IMF asks Kenya to broaden tax base ahead of December talks

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 2, 2026
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IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, President William Ruto, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrive at a meeting in Évian, France, on June 17th. [AFP]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged President William Ruto's administration to broaden Kenya's tax base rather than raise rates.

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