Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Nakuru tourism sector gears up for the festive season

By Ken Gachuhi | Nov. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Lake Nakuru National Park Assistant Director Martin Omondi, Sarova Hotels Nakuru Cluster Manager Duncan Mwangi, Sarova Lion Hill Lodge staff and guests during the annual Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru's tourism and hospitality sectors are stepping up preparations for the festive season, with hotels and tourist attraction sites preparing to receive local and international visitors.

Lake Nakuru National Park Assistant Director Martin Omondi said preparations include opening new road circuits to enhance tourists' wildlife-viewing experience.

“Being a premium park, the new routes have opened up more areas to visitors and improved access to key wildlife attractions and scenery,” said Omondi.

The park is home to four of the Big Five, along with several other wildlife species, making it one of the region's major tourist attractions.

“It is an important bird-watching area and a UNESCO heritage site. The rising water levels of the lake are also a natural phenomenon that visitors should visit us to witness during the holiday,” said Omondi.

Beyond wildlife conservation, hospitality establishments within the park are also embracing the Christmas spirit, with Sarova Lion Hill Lodge hosting its annual cake-mixing ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony includes marinating dozens of fruits and nuts in selected alcohols and juices.

The tradition, which traces its roots to 17th-century Europe, brings together participants to mix dried fruits, nuts and spices that are later used to prepare traditional Christmas cakes.

“The ceremony marks the beginning of the festive season. It creates a memorable experience for the guests who actively take part in mixing the different ingredients alongside our chefs,” said Samwel Mwangi, the lodge manager.

Sarova Group Pastry Chef Sanjit Gupta said that the cake-mixing process is an important culinary tradition that brings people together while preserving the rich heritage of Christmas celebrations.

“The cake mixing tradition was meant to bring people together. After mixing the different dry fruits and nuts, the mixture was shared among all. When Christmas time came, each would share their cake with their neighbours to see who had the best recipe,” said Gupta.

Sarova Hotels Nakuru Cluster Manager Duncan Mwangi said that they are expecting a rise in visitors during the December holiday, after recording better performance this year compared to 2025.

“We have already started seeing rising bookings ahead of the season. With the expected high occupancy, we are upgrading our rooms and other facilities to give our clients the best experience,” said Mwangi.

He was optimistic that with the ongoing expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway, clients will have better access to tourist attractions across the region.

“We are lucky to have airstrips and an upcoming superhighway that will ensure fast travel for visitors. This will make Nakuru even more competitive for tourism, meetings, conferences and exhibitions among other products,” said Mwangi.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nakuru Tourism Sector Lake Nakuru National Park Sarova Lion Hill Lodge Sarova Cake-Mixing Ceremony
.

Latest Stories

Forget sweets, this grandfather has stories to give his grandchildren
Forget sweets, this grandfather has stories to give his grandchildren
Features
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
56 mins ago
Nakuru tourism sector gears up for the festive season
Business
By Ken Gachuhi
58 mins ago
Journalists challenged to restore public trust amid AI and fake news concerns
Events
By Manuel Ntoyai
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of a pale shadow flogging a dead horse: Scramble to inherit Baba's mantle leaves ODM at war
By Brian Kisanji and Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Of a pale shadow flogging a dead horse: Scramble to inherit Baba's mantle leaves ODM at war
KCSE 2026: Cheating headache as 8-4-4 nears end
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
KCSE 2026: Cheating headache as 8-4-4 nears end
Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls
By XN Iraki 3 hrs ago
Fresh blood vs old guard: Why experience is overrated in 2027 polls
Ruto's insults against critics put leadership style under scrutiny
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Ruto's insults against critics put leadership style under scrutiny
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved