Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto courts Russian investors to narrow Kenya's trade gap

By David Njaaga | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto shakes hands with a Russian official upon arrival in Moscow for the Russia-Africa Summit, where he is seeking stronger trade and investment ties between Kenya and Russia. [PCS]

President  William Ruto is seeking Russian investment in Kenyan manufacturing and infrastructure as he attends the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

Ruto departed Nairobi on Tuesday, October 27, for the summit and the accompanying Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled for October 28 to 30.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had travelled ahead of him.

The summit brings together Russian and African leaders to discuss political cooperation, security, trade and economic development.

Kenya is using the engagement to seek wider markets for its exports and attract investment into local industries.

At a business roundtable in Moscow, Ruto said bilateral trade between Kenya and Russia stood at about Sh49.4 billion ($380 million) in 2025, with Kenya exporting goods worth Sh6.8 billion ($52 million) and importing Sh42.9 billion ($330 million).

He put Russian investment in Kenya at an estimated Sh2.9 billion ($22 million).

Kenya’s trade statistics show that the country imported goods worth Sh33.33 billion from Russia in 2025 and exported goods worth Sh6.73 billion, leaving a trade deficit of Sh26.6 billion.

Ruto wants Russian companies to establish production facilities in Kenya, particularly in fertiliser manufacturing, mining, engineering, transport, agro-processing and irrigation.

He described Africa’s reliance on exporting raw materials and importing finished goods as “neither sustainable nor acceptable”, calling for greater value addition, local manufacturing, job creation and technology transfer.

The President argued that Kenya could serve as a production base for companies seeking access to the wider African market.

Ruto said Kenya was mobilising Sh5.2 trillion ($40 billion) for infrastructure over the next decade, presenting the programme as an opportunity for private investors.

He pointed to the National Infrastructure Fund and urged Russian firms to consider opportunities in energy, transport and other infrastructure projects.

Renewable energy is another area Kenya is promoting. Ruto said 93 per cent of the country’s electricity comes from renewable sources and identified geothermal development, green hydrogen, electric mobility and energy infrastructure as potential investment areas.

He also cited Kenya’s population of about 55 million, its young workforce and its digital economy as advantages for investors.

Mobile money transactions exceeded Sh58.4 trillion ($450 billion) in 2025, according to figures in his statement.

He added that nearly 85 per cent of adults were financially included.

Ruto put Kenya’s gross domestic product at Sh17.7 trillion ($136 billion) and economic growth at 5.3 per cent in 2025.

Kenya targets wider African market

Ruto urged investors to look beyond Kenya’s domestic market and consider opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market across the continent.

He said Kenya attracted Sh415.6 billion ($3.2 billion) in foreign direct investment in 2025, while East Africa received Sh1.95 trillion ($15 billion) and Africa Sh9.09 trillion ($70 billion).

United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that Africa received about Sh9.09 trillion ($70 billion) in foreign direct investment in 2025, down from Sh12.21 trillion ($94 billion) in 2024.

The continental figure was the third-highest annual total since 1990.

Kenya’s participation in the summit comes as the government seeks to diversify export markets and attract investment into sectors that can increase the value of locally produced goods.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya-Russia Relations Russia-Africa Summit Russian investment President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
29 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 1 hr ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved