Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Meet A7 International, an innovative global platform designed to reinvent the international payments market

By A7 International | Oct. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A7 Chief Executive Officer Ilan Shor and PSB Bank chairperson Petr Fradkov.

A7 International enables businesses and individuals to pay invoices with digital assets, while recipients receive a regular bank transfer, reflecting A7’s international positioning and expanding the geography of settlements available to foreign clients.

In two years of operation, A7 has become one of the key players in the international settlements market. Founded in 2024 to serve the foreign economic activity of Russian businesses, it currently serves around 15,000 companies, processing 10+ trillion roubles in 2025 alone. The services that A7 offered domestically sparked interest among businesses from other countries, prompting the company to come up with a new product for foreign clients.

The launch of A7 International marks a new stage in A7’s journey. In response to requests from foreign entrepreneurs, the company is expanding its positioning and creating an export offering for businesses in various countries. It is a remote service compliant with local legislation on digital assets and available only in those jurisdictions where cryptocurrency circulation is permitted.

“We are presenting not just a new product in the lineup, but a new image of A7. We have adapted our service so that it can be used remotely from anywhere in the world. This is precisely the key demand of market participants today. They want to be able to transfer money around the world in a few clicks in the shortest possible time – directly from their smartphones, without lengthy paperwork, hidden fees, or unjustified holds on funds. And we are packaging this demand into a convenient and competitive form,” said Chairman of Bank PSB Petr Fradkov.

The mechanics of the service are simple: the client transfers USDT, and A7 arranges a bank transfer via SWIFT using the counterparty details specified in the invoice. The recipient does not need to accept cryptocurrency or open a crypto wallet: the funds arrive in their bank account.

To submit an application, you need to register in your personal account on the website a7.biz. Individuals undergo identity verification (KYC), and companies undergo corporate data verification (KYB). Then the client uploads the invoice and the necessary documents. The built-in algorithm automatically recognises the invoice data and helps fill out the application.

“The system operates as follows. AI analyses the sender and beneficiary, jurisdictions, and key risk factors of the transaction. Based on the verification results, a risk profile of the payment is formed, and the available options for processing it are determined. The system compares compliance requirements with the capabilities of the existing payment infrastructure.

After that, it recommends the optimal payment route taking into account its cost, speed, reliability, and applicable restrictions. Routing dynamically adapts to changes in conditions and the availability of payment channels. Data accumulated over the years makes it possible to continuously improve the quality of decisions made by the system,” noted A7 CEO Ilan Shor.

At launch, A7 International accepts USDT on the TRON network. Bank transfers are available in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan, and UAE dirhams. Other currencies are available by prior agreement. The commission is 0.3% for both businesses and individuals. After uploading the invoice, the client sees the final cost of the payment, including commission, in advance.

Payment execution takes at least one business day. After the transaction is completed, the client receives a SWIFT message or another confirmation document. For currency and customs control, the service also provides closing documents.

The presentation of the service took place on a symbolic date and time, October 13 at 13:13.

View the A7 Presentation Video here

View the A7 Customer Journey Video here

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

A7 International A7-linked Businesses Russian Businesses A7 Customer Journey
.

Latest Stories

AI, speed and convenience reshape Kenya's online shopping
AI, speed and convenience reshape Kenya's online shopping
Tech
By Raymond Muthee
17 mins ago
DPP orders DCI probe into Eastleigh building collapse
National
By Mike Kihaki
32 mins ago
Police linked to murders of Mbobu, Mutiso detained for 14 days
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A decade of stadium promises but little action on the ground
By Jacob Ochiro 7 hrs ago
A decade of stadium promises but little action on the ground
Cut against their will: How FGM leaves lasting scars on girls, women
By Ryan Kerubo 7 hrs ago
Cut against their will: How FGM leaves lasting scars on girls, women
Junior high students turn lessons into solar-powered car
By Ben Ahenda 7 hrs ago
Junior high students turn lessons into solar-powered car
Hidden heart threats women face through life
By Joan Oyiela 8 hrs ago
Hidden heart threats women face through life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved