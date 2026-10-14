Sh45 billion shareholder loan: Inside Kenya Airways advanced investor talks

Kenya Airways seeks fresh investors as critics question whether its Sh45bn bailout can deliver lasting growth. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways is at an advanced stage of discussions with prospective investors and will issue an Information Memorandum (IM) subject to regulatory approvals, the national carrier said on Tuesday, as it seeks to recapitalise after years of losses.

The airline said the IM is part of preparations to support future capital-raising and onboard strategic partners. It did not disclose the identity of potential investors, the size of the planned raise, or a timeline.