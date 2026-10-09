New Britam special funds give global access to investors

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Britam Group CEO Tom Gitogo. [File, Standard]

Britam Asset Managers has launched two special funds that will give local investors access to global equities and a broader mix of local and international assets.

The two funds, Britam Enhanced Global Equities Special Fund and Britam Multi Asset Special Fund, which were approved by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in August, target investors seeking long-term growth and greater diversification.

The special funds expand Britam’s investment offering beyond local markets as Kenya’s fund industry grows.

Collective investment scheme assets reached Sh948.7 billion in June, according to the CMA, up by 59.1 per cent from the figure posted a year earlier.

Britam Asset Managers manages more than Sh300 billion, making it one of Kenya’s five largest asset managers in market share.

It leads the Fixed Income category, managing over Sh55 billion in assets as of July this year.

“Every day, Africans participate in the global economy as consumers, businesses and users of technology created around the world," said Tom Gitogo, the Group managing director and CEO of Britam.

"We believe they should also have the opportunity to become investors in the companies driving that economy, own a stake in their growth and share in the value they create,” he added.

The Britam Enhanced Global Equities Special Fund, it said, gives investors access to global companies and industries shaping the next phase of global economic growth.

It focuses on areas including technology and artificial intelligence, healthcare and life sciences, energy and the digital economy, giving investors a way to invest in businesses at the forefront of major changes in how the world works.

The Britam Multi Asset Special Fund, on the other hand, invests across various local and global asset classes, such as equities, fixed income and commodities, all within one portfolio.

“These funds are the next step in widening the choices available to investors as their needs and ambitions evolve,” said Barack Obatsa, chief executive officer of Britam Asset Managers.

“We have built our offering from accessible local investments to a wider range of opportunities, and these funds extend that choice across global markets and asset classes, backed by the research, expertise and risk management of a professional investment manager.”