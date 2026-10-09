James Mwangi appointed to global development commission

Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi. [File, Standard]

Equity Group Holdings chief executive Dr James Mwangi is among 20 top global executive leaders appointed to the South-North Commission on Development, an independent body set up by the German government to restructure how the Global South and North work together.

The commissioners were announced by the Commission's chairs Olaf Scholz, former Chancellor of Germany and Laura Chinchilla, former President of Costa Rica.