Coffee societies net Sh41 billion in one year

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Farmers sort out berries. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) earned Sh41 billion from the auction of 47 million kilogrammes of coffee in the year 2025/2026.

In the period between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026,18 brokers participated in the sale of 770,034 bags of coffee from farmers in the cooperative societies and estates.

The payment reflects an earning improvement from the 2024/2025 year where only Sh35.6 billion was generated after trading 673,844 bags.

Alliance Berries Limited topped the list of brokers after it sold 222,329 bags, controlling 29 per cent of the production, followed by New KPCU with 137,284 bags that garnered 18 percent control. NCE chief executive Lisper Ndung’u, said the two firms jointly marketed 61 per cent of the coffee that was traded at the auction.

“In the trading, four county growers cooperative unions that performed better are Meru, which marketed 21,786 bags that netted Sh23.8 million, Mt Elgon had 15,334 bags and earned Sh17.9 million while Murang'a brought in 12,476 bags and netted Sh13.3 million.

Other brokers that performed better in the coffee year were Kipkelion, 58,356 bags; CEBBA, which traded 40,789 bags; Minnesota, 30,405 bags, among others.

Coffee Board of Kenya Chairman Henry Kinyua appreciated the coffee growers for their dedication to producing quality coffee this year.

“We are expecting improved prices in the year 2026/2027. We urged the farmers to follow the laid-down farming practices,” said Kinyua.