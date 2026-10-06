Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Coffee societies net Sh41 billion in one year

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Farmers sort out berries. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) earned Sh41 billion from the auction of 47 million kilogrammes of coffee in the year 2025/2026.

In the period between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026,18 brokers participated in the sale of  770,034 bags of coffee from farmers in the cooperative societies and estates.

The payment reflects an earning improvement from the 2024/2025 year where only Sh35.6 billion was generated after trading 673,844 bags.

Alliance Berries Limited topped the list of brokers after it sold 222,329 bags, controlling 29 per cent of the production, followed by New KPCU with 137,284 bags that garnered 18 percent control. NCE chief executive Lisper Ndung’u, said the two firms jointly marketed 61 per cent of the coffee that was traded at the auction.

“In the trading, four county growers cooperative unions that performed better are Meru, which marketed 21,786 bags that netted Sh23.8 million, Mt Elgon had 15,334 bags and earned Sh17.9 million while Murang'a brought in 12,476 bags and netted Sh13.3 million.

Other brokers that performed better in the coffee year were Kipkelion, 58,356 bags; CEBBA, which traded 40,789 bags; Minnesota, 30,405 bags, among others.

Coffee Board of Kenya Chairman Henry Kinyua appreciated the coffee growers for their dedication to producing quality coffee this year.

“We are expecting improved prices in the year 2026/2027. We urged the farmers to follow the laid-down farming practices,” said Kinyua.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi Coffee Exchange Alliance Berries Limited Coffee Board of Kenya NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u
.

Latest Stories

Coffee societies net Sh41 billion in one year
Coffee societies net Sh41 billion in one year
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
35 mins ago
Man in tuk-tuk arrested trying to force way into State House
Crime and Justice
By Hudson Gumbihi
35 mins ago
A Kalonzo ticket could easily clear the path for Ruto's re-election in 2027
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Sifuna's TEP took centre stage after contentious party registration row
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
How Sifuna's TEP took centre stage after contentious party registration row
KNEC deploys smart padlocks as record 3.6m set to sit exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
KNEC deploys smart padlocks as record 3.6m set to sit exams
Duale summons governors ahead of hospital HIMS rollout deadline
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Duale summons governors ahead of hospital HIMS rollout deadline
Sifuna's meteoric rise in the middle of opposition wilderness and the work ahead
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
Sifuna's meteoric rise in the middle of opposition wilderness and the work ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved