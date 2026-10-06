Risks of Kenya's off-book debt as State ramps up securitisation drive

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has defended securitisation, terming it an innovative model to finance mega projects. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenyans will continue grappling with the high tax regime as the government continues pledging future tax collections to lenders in return for new off-balance-sheet loans and, in turn, limiting its flexibility to lower taxes and offer relief to citizens in future.

Analysis by different entities shows that using taxes and levies as collateral poses risks such as the government being unable to lower levies even where there is a change in circumstances that could allow the Treasury to offer Kenyans reprieve.