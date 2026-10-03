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Rising State borrowing piles pressure on private sector credit

By John Maina | Oct. 3, 2026
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Treasury CS John Mbadi. [File]

Kenya’s rising public debt is drawing attention to the government’s growing reliance on domestic borrowing and its potential impact on private-sector access to credit.

This has heightened concerns that increased State borrowing could intensify competition for financing.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Debt Crisis Kenya's Public Debt  Domestic Borrowing Debt Burden
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