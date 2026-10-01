Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Rwanda fuel transit through Kenya set to rise

By Willis Oketch and Joackim Bwana | Oct. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

MT Sea Wolf with 40,000 metric tonnes of petroleum from Sultan Oman docks at the Port of Mombasa on September 29, 2026. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

Rwanda has received its first consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of refined petroleum products through the Northern Corridor, marking the activation of a new import route designed to improve fuel supplies to the landlocked country.

The shipment arrived at the Port of Mombasa following an agreement signed by Kenya and Rwanda in June to establish the new petroleum supply route and facilitate more efficient movement of fuel to Rwanda.

The consignment, which docked at Mombasa port aboard MT Sea Wolf, was received at the Kenya Pipeline Company’s Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who assured the Rwandan government of Kenya's commitment to provide Rwanda with access to global energy markets through the Northern Corridor.

"Kenya has positioned itself as a major regional logistics and energy transit hub,” said Opiyo.

The cargo comprises petrol and diesel and is equivalent to close to a month of Rwanda’s consumption. 

Opiyo said the arrival of the cargo at the Mombasa port marks the implementation of an agreement signed by the two countries in June to facilitate bulk petroleum imports for Rwanda through Kenya. 

The framework is expected to increase the volume of petroleum products transported through the corridor to Rwanda to tenfold in the coming years, positioning Kenya as a major regional logistics and energy transit hub.

The arrangement covers the transportation, storage, scheduling and handling of Rwanda-bound petroleum products through Kenya’s port and pipeline infrastructure. 

Kenya Pipeline Company's acting managing director Pius Mwendwa said, under the agreement, Rwanda-bound volumes through Kenya are expected to rise from approximately 60,000 cubic metres annually to 600,000 cubic metres, a tenfold increase.

He explained that the development represents a significant expansion of its regional petroleum transit business, which covers a 1,342-kilometre pipeline network capable of moving about 14 billion litres of petroleum products annually, alongside 1.138 billion litres of storage capacity. 

Mwendwa said the company also operates the Kisumu Oil Jetty, which provides a water route for petroleum products destined for Rwanda through the region. 

"KPC's existing investments in storage, loading facilities and pipeline capacity are intended to accommodate the additional Rwanda-bound volumes without compromising supplies to Kenya and the wider region," Mwendwa noted.

Rwanda's Minister of Infrastructure Armand Zingiro, said the new route is aimed at diversifying Rwanda's petroleum supply channels and strengthening the country's energy security.

Rwanda, as a land-locked country, imports all its petroleum products. Zingiro said recent disruptions in global shipping and market volatility had highlighted the need for alternative import routes and stronger regional partnerships. 

He added that extended storage arrangements at Kipevu would give Rwanda greater flexibility as it expands domestic storage capacity.

The development also deepens Rwanda's economic involvement in Kenya's petroleum infrastructure. Rwanda has invested in KPC following its listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, further linking the two countries' energy sectors.

Kenya Ports Authority managing director William Ruto said Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 can handle four vessels simultaneously.

“The terminal, commissioned in 2022 at a cost of about Sh40 billion, is now handling three vessels carrying petroleum products for Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda,” said Ruto.

The MD says the expanded capacity reduces vessel waiting time and the cost of doing business.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Rwanda Petroleum Products Northern Corridor Port of Mombasa Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi
.

Latest Stories

Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities
Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
32 mins ago
Standard Group protest: Stranded demonstrators raise questions over who paid them
National
By David Odongo
32 mins ago
Solidarity: Rights groups, victims of State excesses, rally behind 'Standard'
National
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ngenoh
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Protest against Standard Group ends in dispute over payments
By David Odongo 32 mins ago
Protest against Standard Group ends in dispute over payments
Standard Group protest: Stranded demonstrators raise questions over who paid them
By David Odongo 32 mins ago
Standard Group protest: Stranded demonstrators raise questions over who paid them
Solidarity: Rights groups, victims of State excesses, rally behind 'Standard'
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ngenoh 32 mins ago
Solidarity: Rights groups, victims of State excesses, rally behind 'Standard'
Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 32 mins ago
Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved