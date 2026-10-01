Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent

Empty shelves at a minimart amid rising food prices as Kenya’s inflation hits 6.8 per cent. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s annual inflation rate rose to 6.8 per cent in September from 6.6 per cent in August, putting renewed pressure on households as the cost of living remains high.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) attributed the increase to higher prices of food, transport and housing. The Consmer Price Index rose by 0.4 per cent to hit 156.47 in September from 155.85 in August.