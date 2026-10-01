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Lenders tighten mortgage loans tap amid ballooning bad loans

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 1, 2026
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Development Bank of Kenya registered the biggest drop in mortgage loans at 84 per cent in 2025. [Courtesy]

Mortgage accounts with more than one missed payment more than doubled in 2025, pointing to the financial strain a majority of Kenyans are experiencing amid prevailing economic conditions.

The latest statistics from the banking regulator show a 105.8 per cent increase in the number of mortgage accounts classified as non-performing loans (NPLs).

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Mortgage Accounts Non-Performing Loans Central Bank of Kenya KCB Bank
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