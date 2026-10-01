Lenders tighten mortgage loans tap amid ballooning bad loans

Mortgage accounts with more than one missed payment more than doubled in 2025, pointing to the financial strain a majority of Kenyans are experiencing amid prevailing economic conditions.
The latest statistics from the banking regulator show a 105.8 per cent increase in the number of mortgage accounts classified as non-performing loans (NPLs).
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