Lenders tighten mortgage loans tap amid ballooning bad loans

Development Bank of Kenya registered the biggest drop in mortgage loans at 84 per cent in 2025. [Courtesy]

Mortgage accounts with more than one missed payment more than doubled in 2025, pointing to the financial strain a majority of Kenyans are experiencing amid prevailing economic conditions.

The latest statistics from the banking regulator show a 105.8 per cent increase in the number of mortgage accounts classified as non-performing loans (NPLs).