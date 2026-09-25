KPA lost Sh195m in container handler deal, court files reveal

A section of the Mombasa port. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) risks losing Sh195 million paid for five Kalmar empty container handlers after the machines it contracted to procure were allegedly diverted and sold to a port in Tanzania, court documents have revealed.

The equipment, which KPA purchased from Power Parts (Kenya) Limited and Kalmar in 2025, was to be delivered to the Mombasa port. Instead, the machines were allegedly diverted to Tanzania and sold to another port.