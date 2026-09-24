How Somali pirates' resurgence is reshaping global shipping structure

That release of MV Sward by Somali pirates a fortnight ago should not be celebrated as a successful resolution but read as a balance-sheet entry in a growing criminal enterprise, maritime experts say.
Reports indicate that after nearly five months in pirate hands, the St Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo ship and its crew of Syrian and Indian nationals were freed following payment of an undisclosed ransom.
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