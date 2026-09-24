Kakamega county steps up El Nino preparations

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Kakamega County has stepped up preparations for the expected El Niño rains, with the county and national governments establishing a rapid response committee to coordinate disaster preparedness and response between October and December.

The committee was formed during a meeting convened by County Secretary and Head of Public Service Dr Lawrence Omuhaka at the county headquarters.

Omuhaka said the county would not wait for disasters to strike before taking action, directing all relevant agencies to act immediately on weather advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

“Our guiding slogan will be ‘Early Warning Must Translate to Early Response’. Every weather advisory must trigger immediate action on the ground,” said Omuhaka.

He said the county’s 24-hour Emergency Operation Centre, Sub-County response teams and Nyumba Kumi structures would be used to relay warnings and coordinate interventions at community level.

The committee will bring together the Kenya Meteorological Department, Kenya Red Cross Society, National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), County Security Team and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

The partners will support the county with daily weather forecasts, evacuation and relief operations, disaster management, security coordination, technical research and flood mapping.

Omuhaka said the county would expand its focus beyond the traditional flood hotspots along the Nzoia, Yala and Lusumu rivers.

“Areas such as Malava, Ikolomani and Lugari also experience severe flooding and will therefore be prioritised in drainage clearing and evacuation planning,” he said.

The national government team, led by James Taari Rwari, urged residents to take disaster preparedness messages seriously and use available platforms to access information.

Rwari called on stakeholders to sensitise communities through the media, public barazas and official government forums.

“We must ensure that residents receive timely information on disaster preparedness through the media, public barazas and other official government forums,” said Rwari.

Meanwhile, the county has received four Inline Chlorination (ILC) gadgets and chlorine tablets from Evidence Action to strengthen access to safe drinking water during the anticipated heavy rains.

The equipment was presented to the Department of Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change by an Evidence Action delegation led by Programme Coordinator Joel Ouma during a courtesy visit to the office of CECM Peninah Mukabane.

Evidence Action, through its Safe Water Now programme, has supported Kakamega by installing chlorine dispensers at Mwihila-Emulore and Mwihila-Eshikhambi water projects in Khwisero, Musoli Water Project in Ikolomani and Lubao Water Project in Lurambi.

Mukabane said the partnership would complement the county’s efforts to provide safe and reliable water to residents.

“We appreciate Evidence Action for its continued support in promoting access to safe water services. This initiative complements Governor Fernandes Barasa’s water and sanitation agenda aimed at improving the welfare of our communities,” she said.

Chief Officer for Water and Sanitation Dr Mariam Were said the new equipment should be deployed strategically to protect communities facing the greatest risk of water contamination.

“We need to install the ILC gadgets in flood-prone areas, particularly Shibale in Mumias West, to safeguard communities against contamination of water sources during heavy rains,” said Were.

Director of Water and Sanitation Eng Fred Atwa also attended the handover.

The county government said the combined preparedness measures were aimed at reducing the impact of flooding, protecting lives and property and ensuring communities continued accessing safe water during the rainy season.