Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kakamega county steps up El Nino preparations

By Benard Lusigi | Sep. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kakamega County has stepped up preparations for the expected El Niño rains, with the county and national governments establishing a rapid response committee to coordinate disaster preparedness and response between October and December.

The committee was formed during a meeting convened by County Secretary and Head of Public Service Dr Lawrence Omuhaka at the county headquarters.

Omuhaka said the county would not wait for disasters to strike before taking action, directing all relevant agencies to act immediately on weather advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

“Our guiding slogan will be ‘Early Warning Must Translate to Early Response’. Every weather advisory must trigger immediate action on the ground,” said Omuhaka.

He said the county’s 24-hour Emergency Operation Centre, Sub-County response teams and Nyumba Kumi structures would be used to relay warnings and coordinate interventions at community level.

The committee will bring together the Kenya Meteorological Department, Kenya Red Cross Society, National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), County Security Team and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

The partners will support the county with daily weather forecasts, evacuation and relief operations, disaster management, security coordination, technical research and flood mapping.

Omuhaka said the county would expand its focus beyond the traditional flood hotspots along the Nzoia, Yala and Lusumu rivers.

“Areas such as Malava, Ikolomani and Lugari also experience severe flooding and will therefore be prioritised in drainage clearing and evacuation planning,” he said.

The national government team, led by James Taari Rwari, urged residents to take  disaster preparedness messages seriously and use available platforms to access information.

Rwari called on stakeholders to sensitise communities through the media, public barazas and official government forums.

“We must ensure that residents receive timely information on disaster preparedness through the media, public barazas and other official government forums,” said Rwari.

Meanwhile, the county has received four Inline Chlorination (ILC) gadgets and chlorine tablets from Evidence Action to strengthen access to safe drinking water during the anticipated heavy rains.

The equipment was presented to the Department of Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change by an Evidence Action delegation led by Programme Coordinator Joel Ouma during a courtesy visit to the office of CECM Peninah Mukabane.

Evidence Action, through its Safe Water Now programme, has supported Kakamega by installing chlorine dispensers at Mwihila-Emulore and Mwihila-Eshikhambi water projects in Khwisero, Musoli Water Project in Ikolomani and Lubao Water Project in Lurambi.

Mukabane said the partnership would complement the county’s efforts to provide safe and reliable water to residents.

“We appreciate Evidence Action for its continued support in promoting access to safe water services. This initiative complements Governor Fernandes Barasa’s water and sanitation agenda aimed at improving the welfare of our communities,” she said.

Chief Officer for Water and Sanitation Dr Mariam Were said the new equipment should be deployed strategically to protect communities facing the greatest risk of water contamination.

“We need to install the ILC gadgets in flood-prone areas, particularly Shibale in Mumias West, to safeguard communities against contamination of water sources during heavy rains,” said Were.

Director of Water and Sanitation Eng Fred Atwa also attended the handover.

The county government said the combined preparedness measures were aimed at reducing the impact of flooding, protecting lives and property and ensuring communities continued accessing safe water during the rainy season.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

El Nino Rains Heavy Rains Kakamega County Floods And Landslides
.

Latest Stories

Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Ukrainian kills priest, wounds four at Polish abbey
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Uganda key witness says Kenya Police planted two guns in Besigye's hotel room
Crime and Justice
By Dickens Okello and Joris Fioriti
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved