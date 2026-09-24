Rogue police officers linked to rape, kidnapping

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Police Constables Oliver Juma Boge and Silas Onyango Okello, among four suspects arrested over alleged rape, kidnapping, extortion and robbery. [Courtesy]

Two police officers are part of a gang behind a string of crimes in Nairobi and Central regions where victims are “arrested” and handcuffed before either being raped, robbed, extorted or kidnapped.

Interestingly, Silas Onyango Okello and Oliver Juma Boge, both Constables, were interdicted in March this year. Onyango was based at Kahawa Sukari Police Station while Juma was attached to the Railways Police Station in Nairobi.

The officers and their civilian accomplices, identified as Stephen Okello Ombewa and Job Sindiga Munibi, have been masquerading as police officers. They move in a grey Toyota Allion car with registration number KCN 371M.

They were arrested on Tuesday after a victim raised the alarm. The gang “arrested” Silas Mwangi Wahogo for allegedly smoking bhang within the Kasarani area. He was handcuffed and bundled into the getaway vehicle, where the criminals robbed him of his Sh15,000.

They demanded more money, threatening to take the victim into customs if he did not comply. The man reached out to some of his relatives who alerted police.

An undercover team was constituted to track down the criminals, who were arrested, as it turned out that two of them were police officers on suspension for misconduct and indiscipline.

It was established that the four-member gang was the one behind a criminal enterprise that targets victims for rape, kidnapping and extortion.

Further, the four suspects have a warrant of arrest after being linked to a violent robbery in Kahawa Sukari.

Kasarani Sub County Criminal Investigation Officer (SCCIO) Alloice Mboya said the gang was behind insecurity in the area, and urged victims who might not have reported to do so.

“The rogue officers have finally been apprehended, and we warn their accomplices that nobody is above the law,” said Mboya.

The gang has been linked to a Sh60,000 robbery in Kasarani, a Sh80,000 robbery in the same area, a rape and violent robbery incident in Mwihoko, a violent robbery in Githurai and a violent robbery in Thika West.

Armed with handcuffs, victims are shackled before being threatened with dire consequences, held in captivity, extorted or violently robbed. Some of the female victims are raped by the gang, according to police.

The possession of handcuffs by criminals raises questions over the safety of ordinary Kenyans, who can hardly differentiate between genuine undercover detectives and dangerous criminals posing as law enforcement officers.