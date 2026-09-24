State plans to revive stalled Bosto dam, says Water PS Korir

Audio By Vocalize

Water PS Julius Korir during high-level discussions with representatives of China Exim Bank. [Courtesy, Julius Korir]

The government is planning to revive construction of the stalled Sh21 billion Bosto Dam in Konoin Subcounty, Bomet County, Water Principal Secretary Julius Korir has said.

Korir said the dam was the only long-term solution to Bomet’s perennial water shortage, as the government works on other short-term measures to improve water supply in the populous county.

The PS spoke during high-level discussions with representatives of China Exim Bank, led by Wang Kang, and the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by Liu Junfeng, in China recently.

The talks focused on priority projects in Kenya’s development pipeline, with particular emphasis on the Bosto Dam Water Supply Project.

"It was agreed that project preparatory activities will be fast-tracked to ensure the project is ready for financing on concessional terms," Korir said.

The meetings also reviewed other areas of Kenya-China cooperation, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System.

"These engagements reaffirm the commitment of Kenya and China to advancing strategic infrastructure and development programmes that support economic growth, expand access to essential services, and create opportunities for Kenyans," he said.

Korir was accompanied by Principal Secretaries from the National Treasury and the Ministry of Roads and Transport, as well as Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Willy Bett.

Stalled project

The Bosto Dam project was first mooted in 2015, raising hopes among more than 70,000 residents of Konoin, Sotik and Bureti sub-counties who had endured perennial water shortages.

The multi-billion-shilling project was expected to improve water supply, boost food production and spur economic growth in Bomet and parts of Kericho counties.

However, the highly anticipated project failed to take off as planned, leaving construction stalled for years.

The project was designed to supply water to residents of Bomet and Kericho counties at an estimated cost of Sh21 billion and was expected to be completed within three years.

Located along the Kipsonoi River in the south-western part of the Mau Forest Reserve in Konoin, the dam was expected to supply water to more than 75 per cent of Bomet County and parts of Bureti in Kericho County.

With a reservoir capacity of 18.8 million cubic metres, the project was designed to serve an estimated population of 709,000 people within a coverage area of 1,052 square kilometres.

The proposed scheme was designed to supply water through a gravity-fed system, which was expected to reduce construction costs and make operation and maintenance more sustainable.

The project was also to include a 40-metre-high dam, a water treatment plant with a capacity of up to 56,000 cubic metres per day and a 200-kilometre transmission network, including storage reservoirs.

Funding promise

President William Ruto has previously pledged to complete stalled projects, listing Bosto Dam among the 100 priority dams identified by his administration.

In July 2024, during a tour of the South Rift, Ruto said the government had secured funding for the project from China.

"We have secured Sh15 billion from the Chinese government for the project. I will be returning and sign the agreement," Ruto said.

Ruto later travelled to China in September 2024 to attend the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

The project had previously faced setbacks after the Kenya Forest Service and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) raised concerns over aspects of its implementation. NEMA later cleared the project for construction.

Years of delays have, however, left the project unfinished, raising concerns among residents over the implementation of major public infrastructure projects and the use of public funds.

The latest discussions with Chinese financing institutions signal renewed efforts by the government to move the project towards financing and eventual construction.