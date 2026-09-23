Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Proposed SEZs capital demands to dim sector's rising star

By Solomon Mahinda | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during the launch of the Vipingo Special Economic Zone in Kilifi County on September 16, 2025. [PCS]

Before the creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Kenya’s industrialisation framework was anchored in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) Act of 1990.

The pivot towards SEZs was informed by the realisation that EPZs were designed solely to stimulate foreign direct investment (FDI) in the labour- and capital-intensive manufacturing sector.

Under the old dispensation, companies were required to export at least 80 per cent of their output, effectively barring them from the domestic market and from service-oriented sectors such as IT, consulting, and logistics.

It is against this backdrop that the Special Economic Zones Act, 2015 came into force to align with Vision 2030, Kenya’s economic blueprint, marking a major philosophical shift in Kenya’s industrialisation strategy.

The new policy framework moved past physical manufacturing and introduced licences for commercial services, logistics, science and technology hubs, and tourism.

In an unprecedented move, firms operating in these zones were granted the leeway to sell up to 100 per cent of their goods locally, subject to the payment of standard import duties, thereby facilitating broader market integration.

The SEZ Act also saw the creation of a dedicated regulator, the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), separate from the old EPZ Authority.

The Act has since undergone several legislative tightenings as the government contends with domestic revenue shortfalls and shifting global trade rules.

In 2024, for instance, it introduced the Business Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024, which fundamentally restructured fiscal benefits.

While companies previously enjoyed a lengthy, graduated tax framework (10 per cent corporate tax for 10 years, 15 per cent for the next years, and 30 per cent thereafter), the 2024 amendment compressed this, paving the way for a fixed 10-year window of tax incentives from the date of licensing in a bid to create rapid fiscal returns for the State.

Fast-forward to 2026, when the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Act, 2026, was assented to in May.

The statutory amendment aimed at strengthening internal corporate reorganisations, allowing firms to restructure assets within the zones without attracting massive tax penalties.

But the government did not stop there, with the amendment acting as a harbinger of the Kenya Economic Zones Bill, 2026, which has elicited heated debate within the sector.

The proposed law represents the final stage of the sector’s policy framework evolution.

In effect, the Bill seeks to dissolve both the EPZ and SEZ Acts altogether, merging them into a single entity - the Kenya Economic Zones Authority (KEZA).

The Bill, published on July 2, 2026, as National Assembly Bill No 46 of 2026 and sponsored by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, would repeal the laws establishing the two existing authorities and transfer pending litigation to the proposed new entity.

It is currently before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Trade, Investment and Cooperatives.

While seemingly an innocuous proposal, the move layers a heavy Sh5 billion entry ticket onto this newly consolidated framework.

This is one of the reasons sector players oppose the Bill in its current form, as the law moves away from the flexible, inclusive ecosystem envisioned by the 2015 Act.

The Sh5 billion minimum investment threshold for developers, operators and other entities seeking to enter the economic zones could have the unintended effect of excluding projects that generate employment opportunities or exports, with physical capital investments running into billions of shillings.

The government’s own State Department for Investment Promotion has made a case against the proposal and is instead pushing for a tiered threshold of one flat figure. The clause attests to the lack of foresight on the State’s part.

Our membership under the aegis of the Association of Special Economic Zones (ASEZs) has petitioned the National Assembly’s departmental committee, voicing our reservations about this proposal.

In our submission, we aver that the Act should set out the policy, criteria and enabling power, while the actual monetary thresholds should be prescribed in Regulations by the Cabinet Secretary, on the Authority’s recommendation and after stakeholder consultation.

Why does this matter? A fixed monetary threshold is inherently dynamic: sectoral economics, technology, inflation, investment models and regional development needs change over time.

If the figure is hard-coded in primary legislation, future adjustments may create legislative rigidity and, where the statutory architecture must be changed, require a further amendment to the Act.

That is not a practical way to regulate a fast-changing investment environment. Regulations are the appropriate instrument for numerical thresholds because they can be reviewed and differentiated more efficiently while remaining subject to statutory authority, public participation and administrative-law safeguards.

The Association's supplied investment analysis shows that 66.67 per cent of sampled developer/operator licence holders have invested below Sh1 billion and only 22.22 per cent exceed Sh5 billion.

Among sampled enterprises, 76.59 per cent are below Sh1 billion and only 2.12 per cent exceed Sh5 billion.

The same dataset also demonstrates that capital expenditure is not a reliable proxy for employment: one enterprise with approximately Sh6.839 billion investment employs 61 persons, while another with approximately Sh208.13 million employs 2,761 persons.

We urge the deletion of the fixed Sh5 billion amount from clause 36(6) and replacing it with an enabling provision requiring applicants to meet prescribed investment requirements.

Instead, we urge the departmental committee to use clause 36(7) to empower the Cabinet Secretary, on recommendation of the Authority, to prescribe and periodically review differentiated thresholds by licence category, sector, location, capital intensity and economic contribution.

The Association supports the objective of a modern Kenya Economic Zones framework capable of attracting investment, promoting exports, facilitating technology transfer, creating employment and supporting sustainable regional development.

These representations are directed at ensuring that the licensing framework is practical, proportionate, evidence-based and capable of responding to the diversity of investments found within economic zones.

We support ambitious investment standards, but a rigid Sh5 billion statutory threshold would not reflect the actual structure of Kenya's economic-zone ecosystem.

The supplied data shows that most sampled developers/operators and enterprises fall below that amount, and that employment and other economic benefits do not move in direct proportion to capital value.

The durable legislative solution is, therefore, to place the policy framework, safeguards and criteria in the Act while placing the actual monetary thresholds in regulations.

This preserves legal certainty and Parliamentary policy control, while giving the investment regime the flexibility required to remain competitive and responsive over time.

The writer is the Vice Chairman, Association of Special Economic Zones

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Special Economic Zones Export Processing Zones Kenya Industrialisation Kenya Industrialisation Framework
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga Senator Murango denies involvement in branded underwear
Kirinyaga Senator Murango denies involvement in branded underwear
Central
By Fred Kagonye
18 mins ago
Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
25 mins ago
Media faces violence, persecution and the existential threat posed by AI, and yet we are still here
Opinion
By Marcelo Rech
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment
By Stecy Atieno 25 mins ago
Endometriosis: When menstruation is a monthly cycle of intense torment
Of indecent acts, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly: The petty crimes landing Kenyans in the dock
By Lilian Chepkoech 46 mins ago
Of indecent acts, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly: The petty crimes landing Kenyans in the dock
From dung to watts: Young entrepreneur's clean energy
By Silas Nyamweya 1 hr ago
From dung to watts: Young entrepreneur's clean energy
Charles Owino: Police reforms go beyond uniforms
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Charles Owino: Police reforms go beyond uniforms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved