Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya eyes share of Sh780 trillion Shariah-compliant finance market

By Raymond Muthee | Sep. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Kenya eyes share of Sh780 trillion Shariah-compliant finance market.[Courtesy]

Kenya's financial sector is targeting a slice of the rapidly growing $6 trillion (Sh780 trillion) global Islamic finance market, with policymakers and industry leaders calling for legal reforms to unlock the sector's untapped potential locally.

The country’s financial sector leaders noted the need to review the existing legal framework to attract greater capital inflows and deepen Shariah-compliant products.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Shariah-compliant finance Kenya Financial Sector Islamic Finance
.

Latest Stories

Kenya to host Africa Boxing Championships
Kenya to host Africa Boxing Championships
Sports
By Ben Ahenda
28 mins ago
DRC joins Pan-African payment system as Central Bank governors elect Interim chair
Financial Standard
By Esther Dianah
33 mins ago
How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
By Kamau Muthoni 42 mins ago
Like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
By Lewis Nyaundi 42 mins ago
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
By Stephen Ruto 42 mins ago
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
By Nancy Gitonga 42 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved