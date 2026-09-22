Kenya eyes share of Sh780 trillion Shariah-compliant finance market

Kenya's financial sector is targeting a slice of the rapidly growing $6 trillion (Sh780 trillion) global Islamic finance market, with policymakers and industry leaders calling for legal reforms to unlock the sector's untapped potential locally.
The country’s financial sector leaders noted the need to review the existing legal framework to attract greater capital inflows and deepen Shariah-compliant products.
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