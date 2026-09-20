Nairobi trade fair to link farmers with technology, new markets

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Agricultural Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Chairman Levi Mukhweso addresses the press at ACK All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi, flanked by ASK National Chairman John Kibira and Cereal Growers Association CEO Anthony Kioko. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Nairobi International Trade Fair will link farmers with new markets, technologies and business opportunities as the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) prepares to host more than 500 exhibitors at Jamhuri Park Showground.

The fair will run from September 28 to October 4 and bring together farmers, agribusinesses, manufacturers, technology companies, financial institutions, innovators and investors from Kenya, the region and international markets.

ASK CEO Batram Muthoka said the event will focus on practical solutions to challenges facing farmers, including climate variability, production risks, water management and access to markets.

“The Fair will focus on practical solutions such as climate-smart production, efficient use of inputs, water management, resilient crops and technologies that improve productivity and reduce production risks,” Muthoka explained.

He said technology will form a central part of the exhibition, with farmers expected to see how artificial intelligence, precision agriculture, digital tools and data-driven farming can improve decisions and resource use.

“AI, precision agriculture, digital tools and data-driven farming can help farmers make better decisions, use inputs more efficiently and respond to climate and market risks,” Muthoka noted.

The fair will also provide opportunities for farmers and businesses to meet potential customers, suppliers and investors while exploring new markets and partnerships.

Anthony Kioko, chief guest and CEO of the Cereal Growers Association, said the event will help farmers and businesses expand their networks and improve their operations.

“The Fair connects farmers and businesses to new markets, technologies, suppliers, investors and potential customers,” Kioko said.

The organisers also plan to use the event to expose young people to commercial opportunities in agriculture, including innovation and entrepreneurship.

Levi Mukhweso, chairman of the ASK Nairobi Branch, said the society wants young people to view agriculture as a modern business rather than only a source of food for households.

“We want young people to see agriculture not simply as subsistence farming, but as a modern business and technology-driven industry,” Mukhweso explained.

The fair will feature innovation showcases and Young Farmers Clubs alongside opportunities for young people to learn, network and explore businesses across the agricultural value chain.

ASK National Chairman John Kibira said the Harvest Thanksgiving service held at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi on Sunday marked the countdown to the trade fair.

“The Harvest Festival is an opportunity to give thanks for the agricultural season, celebrate our farmers and give back to the community through donations to orphanages and children’s homes,” Kibira said.

He said the trade fair will bring together farmers, businesses, innovators and consumers to showcase agriculture's role in food security, trade and economic activity.

The event is also expected to generate business through exhibition sales, product launches, business-to-business engagements, market connections, tourism, hospitality and transport.

More than 500 exhibitors are expected to participate in the fair, which will feature indoor and outdoor exhibition areas at Jamhuri Park.