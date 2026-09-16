SanlamAllianz Kenya profit before tax rises by 21p.c

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SanlamAllianz General Insurance CEO George Kuria and MTN Insurance Agencies CEO Daniel Ngugi Thiong’o celebrate coveted Agent of the Year award during the annual SanlamAllianz Excellence Awards on September 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

SanlamAllianz General Insurance (Kenya) Limited posted a stronger financial performance in 2025, with profit before tax rising by 21 per cent to Sh344 million from Sh284 million recorded the previous year.

The insurer’s improved performance came as insurance revenue increased to Sh7.9 billion, up from Sh7.4 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing scale of the combined business following the integration of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance and Sanlam General Insurance.

The two businesses were brought together as part of a broader effort to consolidate their capabilities and market presence, subsequently operating under the SanlamAllianz brand.

The insurer said the integration has allowed it to combine expertise, strengthen internal processes and invest in technology and employee capabilities.

SanlamAllianz Chief Executive Officer George Kuria said the combination had created an organisation with broader expertise and capabilities that could better serve customers while supporting sustainable growth.

“The combined expertise and capabilities will enable us to serve our customers better and drive long-term growth,” Kuria said.

The company has identified the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment as a key area for expansion.

It plans to grow this business by developing simpler and more accessible insurance products tailored to the needs of Kenyan enterprises, many of which require straightforward solutions to manage operational and financial risks.

Kuria’s comments came as SanlamAllianz celebrated its partners and top performers at its Annual Excellence Awards in Nairobi.

The event brought together brokers, agents, unit and agency managers and bancassurance partners, providing an opportunity to recognise the contribution of its distribution network to the company’s performance.

Awards were presented across several categories, including growth, product mix, profitability, underwriting discipline and balanced risk portfolios.

Seven agents earned trips to China, while 12 others won trips to Diani. The company also introduced a new Rising Stars category specifically for brokers.

The awards reflected the company’s emphasis on partnerships as it seeks to deepen its presence in Kenya’s general insurance market.

SanlamAllianz said its bancassurance partners remain important in expanding access to financial solutions across the country, while brokers and agents continue to play a central role in connecting customers with insurance products.

Kuria told participants that the awards were ultimately about recognising the people behind the company’s performance rather than simply celebrating business figures.