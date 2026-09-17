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Mortgage lenders look beyond payslips to expand Kenya's housing market

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Kibera affordable housing project in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

With a shortage of two million units, an informal workforce of 18.1 million, and an average mortgage size of Sh9 million, one question emerges: How can housing be made affordable?

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Mortgage Lenders Kenya’s Housing Market Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company Kenya Affordable Housing
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