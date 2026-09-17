Mombasa Port's empty containers crisis deepens ahead of peak season

The empty containers crisis is re-emerging in Kenya's logistics chain after trucks carrying them are reportedly denied entry into Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICDN) on weekends because of slow evacuation.
The development has raised concern among transporters that the problem could spread through the inland logistics network as the Christmas season approaches, which pushes cargo volumes up.
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