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KRA's unveils new system to boost cargo security and risk management

By John Maina | Sep. 15, 2026
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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has launched a multi-vendor, user-owned electronic seal framework, shifting from its previous government-owned system, in its bid to enhance cargo security and risk management.

 This move, effective from October 26, 2026, promises to tighten cargo monitoring and reduce risks such as theft, smuggling and cargo tampering under customs control.

"To enhance service delivery under the Regional Electronic Cargo Monitoring System (RECTS) and in response to evolving business dynamics and increasing demands, KRA has transitioned to a new model for both dry cargo (e-seals) and wet cargo (e-fuel) electronic seals. This model is intended to support the port decongestion initiatives as well as democratise access to the seals," KRA said in a statement.

By allowing 15 approved private vendors to participate, KRA aims to utilise advanced technologies that enhance traceability, provide instant tamper alerts and ensure greater accountability throughout the supply chain.

KRA says the multiple vendors promote competition and stimulates innovation in security features like GPS tracking and geofencing, which were not as emphasised in the previous single-vendor system. Electronic seals are special devices that track and secure goods during transportation, providing immediate information on the status of the cargo.

The improved monitoring system will enable importers, exporters, clearing agents, and transporters to choose vendors that align best with their security and operational requirements, strengthening proactive risk management.

With comprehensive data logs and heightened transparency, businesses will benefit from smoother customs compliance and fewer disruptions caused by cargo breaches or disputes.

Furthermore, the authority says the new system aligns with broader efforts to decongest ports and streamline cargo flow, indirectly reducing vulnerabilities related to congestion-induced delays. By strengthening the integrity of goods under customs control, KRA aims to protect government revenue and boost confidence in Kenya’s trade facilitation framework.

The transition signifies a crucial improvement in customs security, establishing Kenya as a pioneer in contemporary, user-oriented cargo monitoring in the region.

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Related Topics

Kenya Revenue Authority Cargo Security Cargo Monitoring System
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