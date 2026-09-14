What Kenyans will pay for fuel in cities

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A man pumps diesel fuel into his tractor-trailer at a truck stop. [AFP]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that there will be no changes on fuel prices in the country for the next one month in their latest review.

In a notice, EPRA said that the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain the same as last month between September 15 and October 14, 2026.

In Nairobi, super petrol will sell at Sh214.03 per litre, diesel at Sh217.86, and kerosene at Sh191.38.

In Mombasa, the three products will retail at Sh210.87, Sh214.58 and Sh188.09 per litre respectively.

In Kisumu city the prices will be Sh213.69 for super petrol, Sh218.08 for diesel and Sh191.63 for kerosene.

In Nakuru city, petrol will retail at Sh212.92 per litre, diesel at Sh217.27 and kerosene at Sh190.81.

In Eldoret city, a litre of petrol will cost Sh213.69, diesel Sh218.09 and kerosene Sh191.63.

Kenyans in Kakamega will pay Sh213.43 for petrol, diesel will sell at Sh217.80 and kerosene at Sh191.35 per litre.