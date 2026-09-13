Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Mombasa tea auction trades 6.5 million kgs

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A section of made tea packed in awarehouse awaiting to be presented at the Mombasa Tea Auction. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The Mombasa tea auction traded 6.5 million kgs of made tea sourced from four East African countries, where Kenya's growers under KTDA factories and independent producers offered 5.2 million kgs.

In last week's market, KTDA-managed factories netted Sh1.015 billion following the auction of 2,927,145 kgs, as the market offered better payment compared to the Sh795 million generated last week.

According to a report by EATTA. Smallholder factories continued to reap better returns as 26 factories achieved premium prices of above Sh388.29 ($3) per kg, with Mununga factory leading with Sh438.6 per kg, Kimunye Sh432.15, Githongo Sh430, Rukuriri Sh426.99, among others.

 KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said the reduced production of green leaf has forced the prices of the commodity at the auction to appreciate, as the farmers continue producing quality teas.

“Since the fertilisers have arrived, farmers will start application; thus, expect increased production in the year,” said Mr Njeru.

EATTA Managing Director George Omuga said that in the week, Rwandan tea achieved a better price of Sh406.35 per kg, Kenya Sh297.99 per kg, Burundi Sh190.92 per kg, and Uganda Sh167.7 per kg.

“In the auction, 45 buyers participated, where Global Tea bought 1.2 million kgs, followed by LAB International 669,490 kgs, Cofftea 580,896 kgs, Mitchell Cotts 483,308 kgs, among others,” said Omuga.

At the same time, in the coffee auction, the farmers generated Sh541.7 million through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) after the sale of 10,797 bags of coffee across various grades.

At the close of the weekly market, the NCE report said a bag of coffee traded at Sh40,413.83, with New KPCU selling 2,089 bags of coffee, followed by Alliance Berries Limited with 2,008 bags.

In the market, the coffee brokers marketed 894 bags of grade AA, 3,442 of grade AB, and 2,679 bags of grade C, among other grades.

Twenty-four buyers participated in the market, where six bought 75 percent of the offers, led by Ibero Kenya, which purchased 2,130 bags, followed by Kenyacof with 1,689 bags.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tea Auction Mombasa Tea Auction KTDA Factories Kenyan Tea Growers
.

Latest Stories

Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
National
By George Sayagie
2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
National
By Peter Theuri
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved