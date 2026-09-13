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CBK warns banks against use of AI to reject or approve loans

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 13, 2026
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AI illustration. A 2025 Central Bank survey found that half of all licensed institutions had already adopted AI solutions. [AFP]

In recent years, a majority of Kenyan banks have quietly embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the core of their operations.

A tier-one lender, for instance, uses machine learning models to score borrowers and approve mobile loans at a rate of Sh1.5 billion a day.

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Artificial Intelligence AI Central Bank of Kenya CBK
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