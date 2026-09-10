Chaka property boom gathers pace as investors eye Nyeri's next investment hub

Chaka is emerging as a new investment frontier in Nyeri County, as rising demand for land, new housing developments and planned infrastructure improvements continue to reshape the once-small roadside trading centre.
The town’s expansion is being driven by its strategic position along the Great North Corridor, relatively affordable land and growing demand for housing, while plans for better roads, drainage, street lighting and other urban services are expected to support its transition into a more structured urban centre.
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