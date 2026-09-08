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Firm bolsters East Africa's tech hub with data centre

By John Maina | Sep. 8, 2026
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Digital Realty, the largest data centre company globally, has recently opened the Nairobi Two (NBO2) Data Centre in Karen, increasing the capacity of its existing Nairobi campus by 6.4 megawatts (MW).

The expansion reinforces Nairobi's role as a key business centre and digital hub for East Africa.

The new facility complements the already operational Nairobi One (NBO1), together creating a master-planned campus that offers over 34,000 square meters of space and more than 14 MW of total IT power capacity.

Technical Excellence and Scalability: NBO2 features up to 4,000 square metres of IT space spread across six data halls, alongside 205 square meters of rentable office space tailored to meet diverse enterprise needs.

The data centre guarantees reliable performance and resilience for essential operations. The facility has achieved LEED Silver certification, showcasing dedication to sustainability with energy-efficient containment systems.

NBO2's security includes multiple physical layers, multi-factor authentication, continuous CCTV monitoring, biometric scanners, and an on-site security team for comprehensive protection. These measures provide a secure environment for businesses that require stringent data protection, including financial services and cloud providers.

“The opening of NBO2 and our transition to Digital Realty are part of one story: the continued growth of Kenya’s digital economy and iColo’s evolution within a global platform. By combining our strong local ecosystem in Nairobi with Digital Realty’s global brand, we are giving customers the ability to grow in Kenya while connecting with the broader communities of carriers, clouds, content providers, and enterprises that are shaping the global digital economy,” emphasised Wanja Muriithi, Country General Manager for Kenya

The facility is designed to attract a broad range of customers, including internet service providers, cloud platforms, financial institutions, and enterprises. By offering colocation and hybrid IT solutions, NBO2 enables businesses to maintain sovereignty over critical data and applications while leveraging global cloud infrastructures and partner ecosystems.

“Digital transformation depends on infrastructure that is local, connected, and globally scalable. With NBO2 now live, Digital Realty is strengthening Nairobi’s position as a gateway for East Africa and extending the value of PlatformDIGITAL® to customers seeking resilient colocation, interconnection, and hybrid IT solutions,” highlighted Marcel Louw, Managing Director for Africa at Digital Realty.

For many East African businesses, this new data centre represents a leap forward in digital capabilities. It enables efficient cross-border connectivity, supports content delivery networks, and ensures that data sovereignty requirements are met.

Nairobi remains East Africa’s leading economic hub, hosting regional headquarters for numerous local and international organisations. This makes it an ideal location for enterprises seeking to expand their digital footprint both locally and regionally.

The master-planned campus model offers companies the flexibility to expand their IT infrastructure based on growth needs, supported by strong power and connectivity resources.

Digital Realty's growth in Nairobi is part of a larger trend of more investment in data centres across Africa due to the rising need for digital services, cloud computing, and secure data handling.

 Its PlatformDIGITAL® offers a pervasive data centre architecture designed to facilitate innovation, including artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, with more than 300 facilities in 55 metropolitan areas across 30+ countries worldwide.

The launch of NBO2 strengthens the global platform's reach into East Africa. It opens new opportunities for regional businesses to connect globally while retaining control over their data and digital assets.

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Related Topics

Digital Realty Silicon Savannah AI Data Centres Nairobi Data Centres
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