Court upholds cancellation of Kenya Power security tender

The High Court in Nairobi has upheld a decision by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) to cancel a security services tender awarded by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).
In his judgment, Justice William Musyoka rejected KPLC’s argument that the board lacked jurisdiction to hear separate complaints filed by security companies challenging the tender.
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