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Court upholds cancellation of Kenya Power security tender

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 8, 2026
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Kenya Power’s Sh1.8 billion security tender has been cancelled after the High Court upheld the procurement review board’s decision. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has upheld a decision by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) to cancel a security services tender awarded by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

In his judgment, Justice William Musyoka rejected KPLC’s argument that the board lacked jurisdiction to hear separate complaints filed by security companies challenging the tender.

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Related Topics

Kenya Power Security Tender Public Procurement Administrative Review Board High Court
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