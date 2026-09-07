James Mworia appointed founding CEO of National Infrastructure Fund

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James Mworia's appointment comes two months after he joined the NIF Board.

The National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Board has appointed Dr James Mworia as the institution’s founding Chief Executive Officer, paving the way for the fund to begin operations and mobilise billions of shillings for major infrastructure projects.

In a notice issued on Monday, September 7, the board announced that Mworia’s appointment followed a competitive recruitment process.

“The Board of the National Infrastructure Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr James Mworia, MBS, as founding Chief Executive Officer,” the board said.

The board said Mworia’s experience in investment management, enterprise development and capital mobilisation would be critical as the institution begins operations.

It said his record of building institutions and enterprises, mobilising capital and bringing investments to market would help the NIF deliver critical infrastructure, deepen Kenya’s capital markets, raise productivity and strengthen the country’s competitiveness.

Mworia has more than 25 years of experience in investment management, enterprise development and capital allocation. He has operated at principal-investor level since 2005 and served as Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Centum Investment Company Plc for 17 years.

His appointment comes two months after he joined the NIF Board after being appointed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi alongside five other members.

The NIF was established in March 2026 to support the financing of large-scale public infrastructure by combining government seed capital with private sector investment.

During its launch, President William Ruto announced that the fund is expected to help reduce the government’s reliance on conventional borrowing and taxation by leveraging public resources to attract private capital.

It targets mobilising and investing up to Sh5 trillion to accelerate infrastructure development across the country.

Under the model, government capital will be used to attract additional financing from private investors, including pension funds and international financial institutions.