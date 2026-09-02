Inflation jumps to 6.6pc as cost-of-living crisis deepens ahead of 2027 polls

Kenya’s inflation hits 6.6pc as rising food and transport costs squeeze households. [iStockphoto]

Kenya's annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.6 per cent in August 2026, up from 6.5 per cent in July, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The rise in the cost-of-living measure, driven largely by soaring transport and food costs, piles fresh pressure on President William Ruto's administration just under a year before the General Election scheduled for August 2027.