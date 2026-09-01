Kenya Dairy Board assures consumers of milk supply despite shortages

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A female worker at Yako supermarket arranges milk products in Eldoret. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) has reassured consumers that milk remains available in the market despite temporary supply constraints reported in parts of the country.

The Board said formal milk deliveries to processors fell by 3.7 per cent, from 84.4 million litres in June 2026 to 81.3 million litres in July.

It said preliminary indications pointed to a further decline in August, attributing the trend to prevailing seasonal production conditions.

“Milk continues to be available in the market, despite temporary supply constraints being experienced in some parts of the country,” KDB Managing Director Dr William Maritim said.

The Board said its recent market surveillance had identified varying levels of supply constraints, including low stock levels, reduced availability of some brands and pack sizes, and delayed replenishment at some retail outlets.

Pasteurised milk has been more affected by the shortages, while long-life milk, including extended shelf-life (ESL) and ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, remains comparatively more available.

The Board said retail milk prices had generally remained stable, although some areas experiencing supply constraints had recorded upward price movements.

According to KDB, the shortages are largely linked to seasonal factors, particularly dry and cold conditions in key milk-producing areas.

The Board said the expected October-November-December 2026 rainfall season could help improve pasture and fodder availability, supporting a recovery in milk production and supply.

“The outlook for the October–November–December 2026 rainfall season is expected to support recovery in pasture and fodder availability, leading to improved milk production and supply as conditions become more favourable,” Maritim stated.

The government is also implementing measures aimed at increasing milk production and strengthening the resilience of the dairy value chain.

Among the measures are the procurement and distribution of milk coolers to improve milk aggregation and preservation, as well as support for dairy herd improvement through subsidised sexed semen.

KDB said the interventions would contribute to increased production and more stable milk supplies over time.

The Board said it was continuing to monitor milk production, formal milk deliveries, market availability and retail prices while working with industry stakeholders to maintain continuity of supply.

“Consumers and stakeholders are therefore reassured that the current situation is temporary,” KDB added.