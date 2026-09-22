Why eight Utumishi Girls suspects have been denied bail

Kibera High Court yesterday denied bail to eight minors charged with murdering 16 students in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire.
In a detailed ruling rendered by Justice Diana Kavedza ordered the minors to remain in custody after finding that releasing them at this stage would pose a real risk of witness interference and harm to the children themselves.
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