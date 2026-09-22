Ugali politics: Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines

Last month, when the Ministry of Agriculture announced the importation of 25 million bags of maize to cushion consumers against a poor harvest this season, Maurice Kimutai’s sights were firmly set on returning to the farm at the onset of El Niño rains.
Kimutai, a maize farmer in Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County, was planning to harvest a small quantity of maize that survived a devastating drought that wiped out three-thirds of his crop.
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