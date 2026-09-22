Unbound: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back at centre of political storm

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attend the burial ceremony of Christine Waruguru Kariuki in Gikuu village, Kiharu Constituency, Murang'a County on Friday, September 18, 2026. [OFPP, Standard]

President William Ruto’s increasingly bitter political exchanges with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, have taken on a new legal dimension after the High Court declared unconstitutional the law that restricts retired presidents from holding political-party office and allows Parliament to interfere with their retirement benefits.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye's judgment comes barely a week after another High Court judge, Justice Lawrence Mugambi, upheld the same restriction, creating a rare conflict in judicial interpretation over former presidents' political rights.