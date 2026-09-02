How US state-level pacts seek to unlock US-Kenya trade

US state-level partnerships could open new doors for Kenyan farmers and SMEs seeking to tap the vast American market. [Courtesy]

For a small business somewhere in rural Rift Valley or Western, the idea that your products can find a footing in the United States (US) would sound abstract.

Even with the knowledge that the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) offers duty-free, quota-free access to the US market, providing a range of 7,000 product lines, how do you even start?