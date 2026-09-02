Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why regional growth should begin with one deliberate market choice

By Dr Lydiah Kiburu | Sep. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
For Kenyan SMEs, regional growth should start with one smart market choice, not an attempt to conquer Africa at once. [iStockphoto]

A Kenyan small and medium enterprise (SME) that has built a strong local business may look at Africa and see opportunity everywhere. One country is close; another one is large.

Another one is more organised, while another one appears to have less competition. Still, a region far away appears to offer scale.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Small and Medium Enterprise African Market Entry SME Market Selection Kenyan SMEs Regional Expansion
.

Latest Stories

Fintech surpasses Sh20b in cross-border transfers as demand for faster digital payments surges
Fintech surpasses Sh20b in cross-border transfers as demand for faster digital payments surges
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
1 hr ago
Project managers face pressure to build business, leadership skills
Enterprise
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Aviation strike hits economy hard as stakeholders pay the price
National
By Jacob Ochiro
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Police-linked murder: At least three Kenyans killed per day by law enforcers
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Police-linked murder: At least three Kenyans killed per day by law enforcers
Half-baked police: Instructors ill-prepared for role of training police recruits
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Half-baked police: Instructors ill-prepared for role of training police recruits
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
My husband died in a fight he knew nothing about widow tells court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
My husband died in a fight he knew nothing about widow tells court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved