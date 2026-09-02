'He arrived dead'; Bliss Hospital tells court in Rex Masai inquest

Activist Rex Kanyike Masai arrived at Bliss Medical Centre along Moi Avenue unresponsive and with severe bleeding from his left thigh before doctors declared him dead; an inquest into his killing has been told.
Medical doctor Josephine Michael told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Wednesday that Masai was brought to the facility at about 6:38 pm on June 20, 2024, shortly after he was shot during anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.
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