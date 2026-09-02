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'He arrived dead'; Bliss Hospital tells court in Rex Masai inquest

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 2, 2026
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Doctor tells court Rex Masai arrived at Bliss Medical Centre unresponsive and bleeding after being shot during 2024 protests. [Courtesy]

Activist Rex Kanyike Masai arrived at Bliss Medical Centre along Moi Avenue unresponsive and with severe bleeding from his left thigh before doctors declared him dead; an inquest into his killing has been told.

Medical doctor Josephine Michael told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Wednesday that Masai was brought to the facility at about 6:38 pm on June 20, 2024, shortly after he was shot during anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

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Related Topics

Rex Masai Shooting Rex Masai Inquest Anti-Finance Bill Protests Bliss Medical Centre
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