Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Passengers stranded overnight by Kenya airport strike

By AFP | Aug. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Stranded passengers sit on the pavement as they wait with their luggage by the departure terminal of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after staff from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) airport workers' go-slow strike action continued into its second day, in Nairobi, on August 31, 2026. [AFP]

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Kenya's main international airport overnight as the latest strike by workers entered a second day on Monday.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi is a major hub for the east African region and vital to the country's tourism trade, but has seen multiple strikes in recent years as workers push for better conditions.

Several flights were cancelled on Sunday and an AFP journalist saw hundreds of travellers stuck at the airport, with local media reporting that many were forced to spend the night there.

Kenya Airways said Sunday that flights were leaving with an average delay of two to three hours.

"Nothing is happening, updates are reaching us late. It's ruining our itinerary," 22-year-old traveller William Obino told AFP.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) says it is striking over a longstanding failure of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to finalise a new collective bargaining agreement.

It also opposes the use of volunteers from the National Youth Service as airport staff.

KAA said it was "working closely with the relevant aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to manage the situation, minimise disruption and facilitate the smooth flow of airport operations." 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

JKIA standoff Aviation workers strike
.

Latest Stories

Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
By Julius Chepkwony 5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
Why nurses strike is far from over
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Why nurses strike is far from over
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved