Inflation increases for second month in a row, KNBS says

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Job Kimani sorts out a variety of fruit products at the Eldoret town market in Uasin Gishu County. [File, Standard]

The country’s average consumer prices rose for the second month in a row to 6.6 per cent in August latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBC) shows.

According to the data, food and commuting costs accounted for the rise which was recorded at 6.5 per cent in July.

“This implies that the general price level was 6.6 per cent higher in August 2026 than it was in August 2025,” said KNBS.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase was primarily driven by the rising costs of food and non-alcoholic beverages which stood at 9 per cent, transport (15.7%), and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.6%) over the one-year period.

“These three divisions together account for over 57 per cent of the total weight across the 13 major expenditure categories.”

The KNBS data shows that the prices of sifted maize flour fell by 2.7 per cent between July and August 2026, which was the highest flowed by tomatoes whose prices fell by 2.2 per cent and fortified maize flour which fell by 2 per cent.

“Over the twelve months until August 2026, the prices under Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages division increased by 9 per cent.”

On the other hand, the prices of kales rose by 4.3 per cent, which was the highest, followed by Irish potatoes at 4.2 per cent and beef with bones which increased by 1.2 per cent.

On matter transport, diesel prices fell by 2.2 per cent but this did not translate to a fall in prices of transport related services which became more expensive.

Local flights fares rose by 4.1. per cent and country bus and matatu fares for inter-towns travel rose by 2.1 per cent.

“Over the twelve months until August 2026, the Transport division inflation rose to 15.7 per cent in August 2026,” said KNBS.

The data shows that the price of liquified petroleum gas fell by 0.2 per cent but the prices of electricity and charcoal rose by 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

“Over the twelve months until August 2026, the general price level of items under the division rose by 3.6 per cent.”

The pricess of wine, khat and other alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 2.6 per cent with the prices of clothes increasing by 2.2 per cent.

On health, the prices of seeking medical intervention and buying drugs rose by 2.8 per cent with fever and pain relief drugs rising by 0.1 per cent, while cholesterol and blood pressure rose by 0.2 per cent and diabetes drugs recorded the highest jump by 0.7 per cent.

Mobile money transfer charges increased by 1.5 per cent while restaurants and accommodation services increased by 2.9 per cent.