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Alarm as Kenya leads Africa in AfDB corruption cases, second only to Nigeria

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 1, 2026
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Kenya has emerged as one of Africa's hotspots for fraud and corruption in African Development Bank-financed projects.[Courtesy]

Kenya has emerged as one of Africa's hotspots for fraud and corruption in African Development Bank-financed projects, with disclosures showing the country ranks second only to Nigeria in the number of sanctioned projects since 2013.

The development raises fresh alarm over the integrity of public procurement as Nairobi aggressively pushes public-private partnerships to plug its budget deficits.

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African Development Bank AfDB-funded Projects Fraud in Kenya Procurement Fraud
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