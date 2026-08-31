EABL tightens supply chains as illicit trade grows

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EABL publishes list of authorised distributors across Kenya to help consumers and retailers identify legitimate supply channels. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s alcohol industry is facing pressure from a growing illicit market that is taking a large share of alcohol sales and eroding legitimate business.

Illicit alcohol accounted for 60 per cent of alcohol consumed in Kenya by volume in 2024, according to a 2025 Euromonitor International study commissioned by the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya and cited by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority.

The study found illicit alcohol volumes grew 27 per cent between 2022 and 2024, with the illegal market estimated at Sh203 billion and linked to about Sh120 billion in lost government revenue in 2024.

The growth has put pressure on legitimate manufacturers and regulators to strengthen supply chains and prevent counterfeit, unregulated and untaxed products from reaching consumers.

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has responded by publishing a list of authorised distributors and partners serving different regions of the country.

The company said the move will help consumers and retailers identify legitimate supply channels and avoid unverified sources.

“Customers can use our authorised distributor list to identify legitimate suppliers in their respective regions and ensure they purchase products through trusted channels,” EABL said in a social media post.

The list covers Nairobi Metropolitan, Mountain and Upper Eastern, Coast and Lower Eastern, Rift Valley and Lake regions among other parts of Kenya.

The move comes as illicit alcohol continues to challenge the formal market, with counterfeiters using different methods to make illegal products appear legitimate.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has identified counterfeit brands, falsified labels, refilling of genuine bottles and diversion of ethanol for illegal production among methods used in the illicit alcohol trade.

The agency has also raised concerns about the use of online platforms to distribute counterfeit products, adding pressure on manufacturers and regulators to monitor supply chains.

Enforcement agencies have stepped up operations against illicit alcohol, with authorities seizing illegal drinks and production materials in different parts of the country.

In July, the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya said authorities in Nairobi had seized illicit alcohol, counterfeit bottles, fake excise stamps and raw spirit valued at nearly Sh790 million during the 2025/26 financial year.

For legitimate manufacturers, the challenge extends beyond lost sales and tax revenue.

Products sold outside formal supply chains can compete with businesses that meet licensing, tax and regulatory requirements while making it harder for consumers to establish their origin.

EABL has urged consumers and retailers to remain vigilant when buying its products and to avoid unverified suppliers.