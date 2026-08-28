How data is reshaping Africa's fast-moving consumer goods industry

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Clovis Munsense, Strategic Analytics and Insights Business Partner for East and West Africa at NielsenIQ. He says data is increasingly helping businesses understand consumers and make better decisions.

Africa’s fast-moving consumer goods industry is turning increasingly to data to understand consumers, respond to market changes and compete in a rapidly changing retail environment.

Businesses are using consumer intelligence to move beyond broad assumptions about what people buy and why, with data helping them identify patterns and make decisions around products, markets and customers.

The shift is also changing how companies approach consumer research, according to Clovis Munsense, Strategic Analytics and Insights Business Partner for East and West Africa at NielsenIQ.

“Data tells a human story,” Munsense says, arguing that analytics should help businesses understand the people behind the numbers rather than simply measure sales and performance.

Africa’s retail markets present a particular challenge for businesses because consumers have different preferences and purchasing patterns across countries and regions.

Economic changes and competition add to the pressure on retailers and manufacturers to understand their customers and respond to changes in demand.

For companies in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, this has increased the importance of turning large amounts of market information into insights that can support business decisions.

Munsense works with businesses to interpret consumer and market data and translate it into information that can guide strategy.

The growing use of technology is also expanding what companies can do with data. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being explored as businesses look for faster ways to process information and identify patterns that could help them understand consumers.

But technology alone does not solve the challenge, Munsense says. Businesses also need people who can interpret information, understand markets and turn analysis into decisions.

His experience spans Africa, Europe and the Middle East, giving him exposure to different consumer markets and business environments.

The changing role of data is also creating demand for professionals who can combine technical skills with an understanding of business and consumer behaviour.

Munsense has focused on mentorship and knowledge-sharing as part of efforts to develop those skills, particularly as technology continues to change how businesses work with information.

For the FMCG industry, the challenge is therefore shifting from simply collecting data to understanding what it means.

As businesses compete for consumers across increasingly complex markets, the ability to turn consumer information into useful decisions could determine how effectively they respond to changing demand.